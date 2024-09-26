Mark Cuban Admits He’s Surprised By Kamala Harris, “She Is Not Joe Biden”

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who left Indiana University with a business degree and not much else, driving to Dallas and couch-surfing to begin his career, is an interesting contrast to Donald Trump, whose potential re-election Cuban is now working to defeat.

Besides the differences in how they began their careers — Trump the son of a multi-millionaire, Cuban a middle class kid — they’ve traveled different political paths. Or perhaps it’s more apt to say that the political parties in America shifted enough to make them change their minds.

Trump, after all, was once a registered Democrat and now leads a changed Republican Party that is infused with MAGA Trumpism.

Cuban remains a registered Republican, but he is working with Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris — because he believes Donald Trump’s failures of conduct and character disqualify him, and because he believes Harris, as he says, “knows what’s up.”

Unlike Trump, Mark Cuban is an actual successful businessman who didn’t inherit hundreds of millions of dollars from his father.



Listen to Mark👇pic.twitter.com/0pBErVGWkq — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

Cuban says he is talking to Harris’s team “a lot” and he finds the “open-minded” Harris has “her own goals and her own mission” that “doesn’t always match up with Joe Biden. She is not Joe Biden,” Cuban says.

By that he means “she’s not doing [economic plans] the old Democrats way…She’s doing it the 2024 way.”

Cuban is convinced Harris wants to do what’s “good for business.” Cuban shoots down certain ideas floated by Dems like the ability to tax unrealized gains — “not going to happen,” says the Texas billionaire.

And Cuban is “pleasantly surprised” by the Harris proposal on capital gains taxes, which is at a much lower rate than expected.