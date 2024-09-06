Julianne Hough Stops Traffic in Sheer Shirt, “Feeling the Breeze Without My Pants”

Get ready to see more of professional dancer Julianne Hough. The talented blonde beauty returns to host Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars with Alfonso Ribeiro and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and her brother Derek Hough.

When not on the dance floor, Hough is stopping traffic in New York City. As seen below, she turned heads in a sheer blue cotton shirt with a pleated back (by Bottega), a pair of strappy heels and black sunglasses (by Oliver Peoples).

Hough captioned the fun pics: “Really feelin the NY fall breeze without my pants,” with a laughing/crying emoji. Her fans are going wild over the fashion-forward look and are sharing a laugh.

As one replied: “Keep working hard enough and some day you’ll be able to afford pants that match that top!”

Note: Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars will feature celebrities including Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling; former NBA star Dwight Howard; Oscar-nominated Hollywood star Eric Roberts (Julia’s brother; Emma’s father); former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks; and Olympic medalist gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik, a.k.a. the ‘pommel horse guy.’

Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars premieres on ABC on Tuesday, September 17 at 8 pm ET.