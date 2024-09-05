Heidi Klum Stuns in Navel-Plunging Bodycon Dress, “Her Decolletage Is Like a Mirage”

Supermodel Heidi Klum is back on America’s Got Talent with fellow judges music producer Simon Cowell, actress/model Sofia Vergara (Modern Family), standup comedian Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) for Season 19 on NBC.

The German-born blonde beauty didn’t disappoint fans and fashionistas when she walked the AGT red carpet in a stunning bodycon dress with a navel-plunging neckline by Australian designer Alex Perry.

Klum is amplifying the video below created by TikTok star Blakely Thornton, who said if he was a woman and with the body of Heidi Klum, he would dress exactly like her. He added, in awe, “her décolletage is like a mirage.”

Last week Klum turned heads in a strapless black leather buckle bustier with a pencil skirt (by designer Jean Paul Gaultier) and a “Fresh Pink Very Chic” manicure.

As seen in the photos below on the set of America’s Got Talent, Klum had a fun in the fashion forward ensemble. But then again, when doesn’t she have fun?!