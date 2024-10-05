Ana de Armas Stuns in Sheer Black Lace Bodysuit Dress

Hollywood movie star Ana de Armas (Blonde, Knives Out, No Time to Die) turned heads in Paris, France this week at the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in a stunning sheer black lace dress over a black bodysuit.

Swipe the photos below to see the star blowing kisses to fans and photographers.

It’s not the first time she’s turned heads at a Louis Vuitton show, as seen below in a black bra with thigh-high slit skirt below, with Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind).

Get ready to see more of de Armas: the trailer for her upcoming action adventure movie Ballerina with Keanu Reeves (John Wick, The Matrix) was just released.

Ballerina, which is scheduled for a June 6, 2025 release, also stars Anjelica Huston (Prizzi’s Honor, The Grifters, The Addams Family), Gabriel Byrne (The Usual Suspects, Miller’s Crossing, Little Women), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Ian McShane (Sexy Beast, Deadwood), and the late Lance Reddick (The Wire, Fringe, Bosch).