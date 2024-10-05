Lily Allen Stuns in Sheer Strapless Corset Dress, “Wow Wow Wow”

English singer and actress Lily Allen (Alright, Still; It’s Not Me, It’s You; Sheezus and No Shame) turned heads in London this week at the Chiltern Firehouse 10th anniversary party. (The Chiltern Firehouse is a high-end hotel, which was a former fire station in the 1880s, located in the posh London district of Marylebone.)

As seen above and below, the 39-year-old red-head struck more than one pose in a stunningly sheer and strapless white corset dress with a hip-high slit by fashion label Aadnevik. As one fan replied: “Wow wow wow.”

Celebrity fashion stylist Kyle Devolle added a crushed velvet clutch to her already glamorous look.

Get ready to see more of Allen: she will next on the big screen in the upcoming dramatic romance movie Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day, based on the writer’s 1919 novel which is about two women: an Edwardian astronomer who avoids love, and a fearless suffragette who dives in.

Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train, The Magnificent Seven) plays the astronomer; Allen plays the suffragette. Bonus: Timothy Spall (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Secrets & Lies) co-stars.