Lily Allen Stuns in Sheer Strapless Corset Dress, “Wow Wow Wow”

by in Culture | October 5, 2024

Lily Allen

Lily Allen, photo: Justin Higuchi, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

English singer and actress Lily Allen (Alright, StillIt’s Not Me, It’s YouSheezus and No Shame) turned heads in London this week at the Chiltern Firehouse 10th anniversary party. (The Chiltern Firehouse is a high-end hotel, which was a former fire station in the 1880s, located in the posh London district of Marylebone.)

As seen above and below, the 39-year-old red-head struck more than one pose in a stunningly sheer and strapless white corset dress with a hip-high slit by fashion label Aadnevik. As one fan replied: “Wow wow wow.”

Celebrity fashion stylist Kyle Devolle added a crushed velvet clutch to her already glamorous look.

Get ready to see more of Allen: she will next on the big screen in the upcoming dramatic romance movie Virginia Woolf’s Night & Day, based on the writer’s 1919 novel which is about two women: an Edwardian astronomer who avoids love, and a fearless suffragette who dives in.

Haley Bennett (The Girl on the Train, The Magnificent Seven) plays the astronomer; Allen plays the suffragette. Bonus: Timothy Spall (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Secrets & Lies) co-stars.