Saoirse Ronan Stuns in Off-Shoulder Babydoll Mini Dress

Hollywood movie star Saoirse Ronan (Brooklyn, Lady Bird, Little Women, Atonement, The Lovely Bones) is promoting her new film, The Outrun, which is based on Amy Liptrot’s memoir (of the same title) — about her struggle with alcoholism.

As seen at the Los Angeles premiere of The Outrun, below, the 30-year-old American-born Irish actress Ronan turned heads in a stunning bright blue, off-shoulder babydoll silhouette mini dress.

Ronan’s makeup is by Nina Park and hair by Adir Abergel.

Ronan wore another stunning blue dress at the Emmy Awards ceremony, also in Los Angeles, and brought her husband, British actor and one of the producers of The Outrun, Jack Lowden. See below.

Get ready to see more of Ronan: she stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ movie Blitz which follows “the stories of a group of Londoners during the events of the British capital bombing in World War II.”

Ronan plays a single mother who has been separated from her boy George (Elliott Heffernan), during the infamous German bombing campaign against the United Kingdom.

The Blitz, written and directed by Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave), will be released on Friday, November 1. Trailer above. The Outrun is written and directed by Nora Fingscheidt,