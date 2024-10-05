Jessica Alba Stuns in Sheer Strapless Corset Dress, Husband “Got Dressed Up”

When not on a movie set or in The Honest Company boardroom, Hollywood star Jessica Alba (Fantastic Four, Sin City, Honey) is often raising awareness and funds for non-profit organizations.

As seen below in a stunning sheer strapless corset dress (by fashion designer Paolo Sebastian) with her husband Cash Warren, Alba turned heads on the red carpet at the annual gala for The Executive Leadership Council in Washington, D.C.

Note: The ELC “celebrates the business achievements of Black executives, corporate board directors, entrepreneurs, thought leaders and academics.”

With the photos above, Alba reported that she had “The best time in DC with my favorite humans!” and declared it “a fun night!”

Swipe to see Alba and Warren exploring the nation’s capitol including stops at the National Monument and the Lincoln Memorial with their daughter, Honor, which was a first for the 16-year-old. The last photo features “I am a voter” stickers on their luggage. (Alba is a supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 American presidential election.)

Alba noted that her husband “got dressed up” for the ELC event — but he has worn a tuxedo before, as seen below with Alba at the annual gala for Baby2Baby.

Get ready to see more of Alba: she been cast to play the protagonist of the upcoming Netflix psychological thriller series Confessions on the 7:45, which is based on the novel of the same title by Lisa Unger.

Bonus: Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Desperate Housewives) is set to direct the pilot.

Confessions on the 7:45 is about a married working mom, Selena Murphy (Alba), who meets a stranger on the commuter train who confesses that she’s having an affair with her boss. Selena reveals a confession of her own about her marriage, thinking she’ll never see the woman again, and then her life is upended.