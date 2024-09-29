Nicola Peltz Stuns in Backless Crop Top at Victoria Beckham Show

Power couple Nicola Peltz (daughter of billionaire Nelson Peltz) and Brooklyn Beckham (son of soccer legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham) turned heads at the Victoria Beckham fashion show in London this week.

As seen above and below, Peltz stunned in a backless tuxedo bib crop top and low-riding, hip-hugging black trousers, while her husband of two years wore a traditional tuxedo for his mother’s big event.

Peltz’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her fashion-forward look. Aoki Lee Simmons (daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons), replied: “Breakfast lunch and dinner was served, a full meal with dessert and sides.”

The whole Beckham family attended the fashion show. Above: left to right: Cruz, Brooklyn, Nicola, Harper, Romeo, Victoria, and David.

Victoria Beckham also thanked her friends for coming — swipe above to see Anna Wintour, Sofia Vergara, Eva Longoria, and supermodel Helena Christensen, among others.

As seen above with Beckham, Peltz wore another stunning backless top with trousers look at the Courreges show in Paris.

Get ready to see more of Peltz on the big screen: she made her directorial debut and starred in the 2024 film Lola. Her mother-in-law walked the red carpet with Peltz (and Selena Gomez) at the Lola premiere, see above.