Pentagon Shows Off “Heavy Firepower With M119 Howitzer” at African Military Exercise

by in Daily Edition | April 28, 2025

Sec. Pete Hegseth

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza) U.S. Secretary of Defense, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Four African nations — Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia — on Thursday launched African Lion 2025, a joint military exercise with more than 10,000 participants from over 40 countries. At the first exercise (in Tunisia), NATO allies including France, Italy and Spain are combining forces with the U.S. and Tunisia.

According to the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force in Africa (SETFA) the exercise in Tunisia “features a series of rigorous academic sessions, combined arms exercises, and command post simulations designed to test and refine participants’ planning and execution capabilities.”

The U.S. Department of Defense shared photos (below) from one of the SEFTA/African Lion military exercises, with the caption: “Laying down heavy firepower with the M119 howitzer.”

The DoD added, “Under the command of @SETAF_Africa, soldiers are sharpening their skills for lethal, multi-domain operations across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia.”

Note: The training in Tunisia includes U.S. representatives from the National Guard, Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, Marines and Navy. Of special note is the Wyoming National Guard’s 84th Civil Support Team — a 22-person team of soldiers and airmen — which “will also showcase its State Partnership Program (SPP) with Tunisia, practicing their ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.”