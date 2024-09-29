Penelope Cruz Stuns in Sheer Mermaid Dress With “Emotional” Javier Bardem

Hollywood power couple Penelope Cruz (Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Volver) and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall) attended the 2024 Festival de San Sebastián in Spain, where they held hands and turned heads on the red carpet.

As seen in the photos above and below, the 50-year-old brunette beauty wore a stunning sheer white lace mermaid dress (by Chanel) with her long locks in mermaid-esque waves.

Cruz’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the mermaid-esque look. Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey replied: “Bellllla!” and supermodel Irina Shayk dropped a series of fire emojis.

The Hollywood Reporter said that Bardem “became emotional as he gushed about his wife” when he accepted the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award at the film festival.

Bardem said of his wife: “To a woman who I love and who I share a life with, I want to thank and give my deep gratitude for the human being you are.”

Get ready to see more of Cruz: she will appear next in the upcoming horror musical The Bride!, written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal (Secretary, Donnie Darko).

The director’s brother Jake Gyllenhaal (Brokeback Mountain, Nightcrawler) stars as Dr. Euphronius who is asked to create a female companion (Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter) for Frankenstein’s monster (Christian Bale). The Bride is scheduled for a September 2025 release.