Emma Roberts Stuns in Nothing But Bomber Jacket, Ripped Pantyhose

Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do, American Horror Story, Scream Queens) struck a pose in Paris, France this week in nothing but an oversized bomber jacket (by Balenciaga), ripped stockings (by Elkin) and stilettos.

She captioned the photos (below) with a quote from the late Hollywood native and writer Eva Babitz: “And he left. What discipline. I guess that is what they mean by ‘character’ on the East Coast: leaving summer behind.”

Note: Babitz is known for her semi-fictionalized memoirs including Eve’s Hollywood (1974), Slow Days, Fast Company (1977), and Sex and Rage (1979).

Roberts’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new fashion-forward look. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps encouraged Roberts to “keep on serving” with a fire emoji.

To prove her versatility, Roberts wore a frilly black and white polka dot dress to the Zimmerman fashion show with fellow actress Isla Fisher (see above). Roberts said wearing the designer’s clothing “always makes me feel like I’m on vacation.”