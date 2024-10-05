Alicia Silverstone Gives Goosebumps in Horror Movie, “Completely Bonkers”

Hollywood movie star Alicia Silverstone is best known for her iconic role as popular and pretty Beverly Hills High School teenager Cher Horowitz in the 1995 movie Clueless.

So when Silverstone — who turned 48 on Friday — shared the photo below of her with blood splattered on her face to promote her new movie Krazy House, more than one fan voiced their surprise. As one asked: “You’re on the left, yeah..?”

Krazy House, the Dutch-English comedic horror movie which was filmed in Amsterdam, is set in the 1990s. It’s about a religious family man named Bernie (English actor Nick Frost, Shaun of the Dead) who “suddenly discovers the workmen in his house are Russian criminals prepared to tear the house apart looking for loot.”

Silverstone plays the wife. Kevin Connolly (Entourage) plays Jesus.

As seen above, the Dutch filmmakers behind Krazy House are promoting it as “Full House on Crack.”

Frost described the film as “a completely bonkers project” and said he “absolutely loved every minute” of the production.

Silverstone’s fans are going wild over the trailer, above. As one wrote: “Wow, great acting. The picture alone gives me goosebumps.”

Silverstone returned to Amsterdam in May for the red carpet premiere where she turned heads in a sheer black mini dress.

Krazy House premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and is now available online.