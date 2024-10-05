Heather Graham Stuns in Strapless Corset Bodysuit With Julia Stiles

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Heather Graham (Boogie Nights, Bowfinger, Austin Powers). She’s promoting her new film — which she directed, wrote the script for and stars in — Chosen Family.

The blonde beauty plays the protagonist, a yoga teacher who’s “trying to find inner peace despite having a manic family, a miserable dating life, and an inability to say no that keeps her busy trying to fix everyone else’s problems.”

At a SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening in Los Angeles, Graham turned heads in a stunning strapless black sequin bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline and stilettos.

Swipe above to see Graham with her co-star Julia Stiles (Silver Linings Playbook, 10 Things I Hate About You), who plays her sister in the movie.

Graham wore another stunning ensemble — a strapless sheer black corset bodysuit with a thigh-high slit skirt — to the Miami Film Festival, as seen above.

Chosen Family, which will be released in theaters and available on demand on Friday, October 11, also stars funny men Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) and Michael Gross (Family Ties).

Note: Graham will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action Western movie The Gunslingers with Nicolas Cage, Stephen Dorff, Mohamed Karim, and Sylvester Stallone’s daughter, Scarlet Stallone.

It’s about a reformed gunslinger (Dorff) and a “mad genius” (Cage) who are confronted by violence and revenge in a small town. The Gunslingers is scheduled for a January 12, 2025 release. That’s Cage in the photo below, on the right, in the green bowler and cross-shaped eyeglasses.