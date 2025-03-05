“Pure Evil,” GOP Ex-Congressman Slams Trump Decision to Curtail Intelligence Sharing with Ukraine

Citing a Ukrainian source, Deborah Haynes of Sky News reported Wednesday on X that “the US has stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine that could be used to launch attacks inside Russia.”

[NOTE: The reporting comes on the heels of reports, later denied by the Pentagon, that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered U.S. Cyber Command to discontinue offensive operations against Russia.]

Haynes’s source said that not all American intelligence sharing with Ukraine had been halted, allowing that intelligence geared toward attacking Russians in Ukrainian territory — though not in Russia — was still being transmitted.

Sky News characterized the reportedly limited intelligence relationship as “another blow for Kyiv after Donald Trump decided to pause all military aid to Ukraine following a bust-up with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House.”

Former U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) replied to the news on X by writing: “Pure evil.”

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto also reported: “A senior US military official tells CNN the US has curtailed some intelligence sharing with Ukraine, which could affect both offensive and defensive operations including air defense, since Ukraine also depends on US intel for overwatch. Among the changes is a reduction in ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) flights. One senior Ukrainian military official says the US has ‘lost Ukraine’s trust’.”

New York Times journalist Andrew Revkin replied to Sciutto’s report with a link to a Wall Street Journal editorial board critique of “Trump’s Russia-friendly Ukraine policies.”

The Murdoch-owned WSJ, often aligned with Trump policy, here follows its Murdoch-owned sister publication the New York Post, which addressed Trump directly with a corrective on a recent cover that asserted that Russia’s Vladimir Putin — not Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky — is a “dictator.”

Revkin, who notes that the Wall Street Journal piece was written before the intelligence slowdown was leaked, pulled out the quote: “A Ukraine weapons crunch is an invitation for Mr. Putin to accelerate his attacks—and increase Russian leverage at the negotiating table. Ukrainians have fought with valor as Mr. Trump has said himself, but a public U.S. abandonment will hurt front-line morale.”