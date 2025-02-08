Shania Twain Stuns in Tiny Corset Mini Dress, “Got a Little Outta Line”

Country music pop star Shania Twain, who is known for wearing provocative ensembles on stage, did not disappoint her fans this week when she performed one of her last shows of her Come On Over residency at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas’s PH Live.

When the Canadian-born singer shared the photos below, of her rocking a tiny black strapless corset mini dress and thigh-high stiletto boots, she wrote: “I can confidently say that we got a little outta line and had a good time at @phlivevegas last night!!”

Twain added: “The crowd showed up and gave 100% in energy!”

Get ready to see more of Twain: In December she announced that she is going to “lock myself away in the studio to begin the next chapter” and also promised her fans that she’s returning to Canada for the summer where she’ll play some festivals.

Twain wrote: “After two years of sold out shows and unforgettable memories it feels right to close the queen of me tour era with a big celebration so I’ve added some extra bonus shows in Summer 2025!!”

Twain’s Canadian fans will also get the benefit of watching her on Canada’s Got Talent beginning March 18 with fellow Canadian celebrity, stand-up comedian and America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.