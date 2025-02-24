Jessica Alba Stuns in Bikini Pics, “Single and Ready to Mingle Hopefully” Say Fans

When not on a Hollywood movie set or in the Honest Company board room, Jessica Alba (Trigger Warning, Fantastic Four, Dark Angel) is often enjoying her days off with her family.

The brunette beauty, who recently filed for divorce from her husband of 16 years Cash Warren, shared the photos below of her striking more than one pose in more than one bikini from the luxury Rosewood resort Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo, Mexico, where she’s spending her vacation with her family including her son, Hayes, as seen on the beach in Slide #4.

More than one of Alba’s fans replied: “Stunning!” Another replied: “Single and ready to mingle hopefully.”

Alba also exposed her flat abs at her annual Culture Makers event which she co-founded two years ago. Alba describes Culture Makers as “a space for culture, collaboration, celebration and deep, meaningful connection 💫 Standing in a room filled with icons, trailblazers, and the next generation of changemakers – all a part of our comunidad – is a feeling I’ll never have the right words for 🤎.”

Swipe the photos above to see Alba with ELLE magazine Nina Garcia, Jeff Bezos’s fiancee Lauren Sanchez, and Alba’s co-star Andy Garcia (in the upcoming sports car bio Maserati: The Brothers), among other celebrities. Below are photos from the set of Maserati: The Brothers which was filmed in Italy and also stars Sir Anthony Hopkins.