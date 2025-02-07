Sarah Michelle Gellar “On Path” To Make ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot, “We Landed On An Idea”

While Freddie Prinze, Jr. is reprising his role as Ray for the upcoming reboot of the 1997 slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer (where he met his future wife Sarah Michelle Gellar), Gellar made a big announcement on social media about her future.

On Thursday, Gellar (who currently stars in Dexter: Original Sin) wrote a long letter to her fans on Instagram addressing rumors about her reprising her role as Buffy, the Vampire Slayer.

Gellar, who has often said she just couldn’t see a way for the show to exist again, said that three years ago she met Chloé Zhao, “to hear her take on a potential Buffy revival.”

Gellar said their 20-minute coffee “quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us.”



Gellar added: “While I didn’t agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation.” Over the next few years, “we landed on an idea.”

Gellar wrote: “This has been a long process, and it’s not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there.”

Gellar thanked “all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you.”