Olivia Holt Stuns in Sheer Lace Lingerie Suit, “This Is Just Too Much”

Hollywood star Olivia Holt (Runaways, Cruel Summer, Cloak & Dagger) is turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her new slasher movie Heart Eyes. As seen below at the movie premiere at the Beyond Fest, the blonde beauty stunned in a sheer white lace crop top and skirt suit over a black lingerie set.

Holt’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble, as one replied, “Wowza” and another chimed in, “This is just too much!” with a red-heart-eyed emoji.

Holt captioned the photos above: “i can’t stop smiling (and smizing) !!!!!” Swipe to see Holt striking a pose in Heart Eyes sunglasses with co-stars Jordana Brewster (Fast & Furious), Devon Sawa (Final Destination, Casper), and Mason Gooding (Scream).

Heart Eyes is about a masked maniac with glowing, red eyes who resurfaces every Valentine’s Day to terrorize unsuspecting couples. Terrifying trailer below.

Singles are reacting to the trailer with comedy and relief, as one wrote: “Finally, a serial killer I’m safe from.” Another replied: “See, I’m not a loser for being single, I’m smart.”

Get ready to see more of Holt in scary situations: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming YA horror movie, This Is Not a Test, which is based on the novel of the same title by Courtney Summers.

Holt plays the protagonist, Sloane, who with four other students take shelter in their high school to escape a world plagued by zombies. “As danger pounds on the doors, she sees the world through the eyes of people who want to live and takes matters into her own hands.”

This Is Not a Test reunites Holt with her Cruel Summer co-star Froy Gutierrez (Hocus Pocus 2, Teen Wolf), who plays Sloane’s romantic interest, and Luke Macfarlane (Bros, Killjoys, Brothers & Sisters) plays “Mr. Baxter.”