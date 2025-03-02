Gal Gadot Stuns in White Knit Bikini, “Weapons of Women”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Gal Gadot. The former Wonder Woman superhero is promoting the Disney remake Snow White with Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the titular fairy tale character.

While Gadot plays the dark Evil Queen in the movie musical, on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Espana (March 2025), she appears like an angel in a white knitted bikini by American fashion designer Marc Jacobs.

Celebrity fashion photographer David Roemer reported of his time with Gadot at the photo shoot in Los Angeles: “Incredible talent and inspiration to collaborate with. True beauty inside and out.”

As seen below, Gadot also rocked a chocolate-colored suit with a brown leather jacket by Yves Saint Laurent on an alternate cover. The title reads: “Armas de mujer,” which translated in English means “Women’s weapons” or “weapons of women.”

Harper’s Bazaar Espana editor Inma Jimenez Mateos wrote that the two magazine covers capture Gadot in “a perfect exercise of attitude that surpasses fashions and trends,” and are an “ode to freedom that claims creativity in its pure state: from the masculine more resounding and chic of @anthonyvaccarello for @marcjacobs the delicate feminine of @ysl as WEAPONS OF WOMEN that, more than looks and words, rise to symbols of struggle: the voice that does not shut up, the look that defies, FASHION AS ARMOR AND FLAG.”

Note: Snow White will be released on Friday, March 21. Trailer below.