Heather Locklear Surprises Fans with Armie Hammer, “What Is Happening?”

Hollywood star Heather Locklear (The Perfect Man, Melrose Place, Spin City, T.J. Hooker) surprised actor Armie Hammer when she joined TV personality Jillian Barberie as a guest on Hammer’s podcast, The Armie HammerTime Podcast.

As seen below, the blonde beauty turned heads in a blue denim jumpsuit, blue sneakers, a long Gucci scarf, with her lapdog, Mister, in tow.

Jillian shared the group photo below and wrote: “Best time hanging with Armie and Jerry, with my girl Heather!” (Jerry is the producer of the show.)

Locklear fans are going wild over her appearance: more than one replied, “You look amazing!” Another chimed in, “What a nice surprise!”

As seen in the two-hour interview below, Hammer admits that he’s nervous. “I’m nervous and I’m excited.”

When he reveals that Locklear is the surprise guest, he looks in the camera and says, “What is happening?!” In anticipation of Locklear’s appearance he cleaned the bathroom and lit a candle, “this is not standard fare,” Hammer told Locklear.

It’s not Locklear’s first podcast this year: she also appeared last week with Kristine Carlson on Mike Cormier’s show The Inner Circle Studio. Locklear played Carlson in the 2021 movie Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story.

With the photo below, which features Locklear in a ripped sweater mini dress, Carlson wrote of Locklear: “Love her energy and light! We had an inspiring conversation with Mike about life, love, and loss with some laughter too! We had a super fun day!”