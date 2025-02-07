Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops New ‘I Know What You Did’ Photo, Fans Go Wild

Hollywood star Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1, The Client List, Ghost Whisperer) confirmed in December that she’s reprising her role as Julie James for an upcoming reboot of the 1997 slasher movie I Know What You Did Last Summer.

As seen below, the brunette beauty wrote: “It’s never too late to go back. Julie James is returning. I know what you will be doing next summer!”

This week, Hewitt shared the hooded raincoat photo below and teased her fans: “It’s giving I Know What You Did” with a hook emoji. Her fans are going wild with anticipation. As one replied: “Can’t believe this is real! Julie is back!”

Hewitt’s original co-star Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) is reprising his role as Ray Bronson; and Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks) and Billy Campbell (The Rocketeer) co-star. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Do Revenge, which features IKWYDLS alum and Prinze’s wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar) directs.

Note: Gellar is not in the reboot, her character is dead, but she is the who spilled the beans about Prinze and Hewitt filming together in Australia, as seen below on Live with Kelly & Mark. (Gellar brought her kids to the set in Australia, took a photo, and shared in on Instagram before the makers of the film released the news.)

The new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie is scheduled for a July 18, 2025 release.

Get ready to see more of Hewitt: The two-part return of her TV series 9-1-1 with Angela Bassett begins Thursday, March 6 on ABC. Hewitt plays 9-1-1 dispatcher Maddie who, as seen in the terrifying teaser below, has been kidnapped by a serial killer.