NCAA Basketball Star Compared To Zendaya “If She Gained 20 Pounds”

Two-time All Pac-12 player Talia von Oelhoffen announced this week that after playing four seasons at Oregon State, she’s going to play for the University of Southern California (USC) as a graduate transfer. At USC, she will join All-Pac-12 guard and Freshman of the Year JuJu Watkins and former Stanford All-Pac-12 forward Kiki Iriafen.

After the announcement, von Oelhoffen shared photos of her modeling her new So Cal uniform, which will be featured on new Panini trading cards (above and below).

this is the nicest thing anyone has ever said to me pic.twitter.com/Bf2opayLAi — talia von oelhoffen (@TaliaVono) May 1, 2024

Von Oelhoffen is receiving a warm welcome from Trojan alumni. Among them, more than one noted a resemblance to Hollywood movie star, singer, and fashion icon Zendaya.

One fan replied: “Zendaya a hooper now?” Another replied: “Zendaya if she gained 20 pounds.” Von Oelhoffen replied to the latter comment by writing: “this is the nicest thing anyone has ever said to me.”

Note: Zendaya (Dune, Euphoria, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Greatest Showman) is currently promoting her new film, Challengers, in which she plays a competitive tennis player turned coach in a love triangle. Trailer below.