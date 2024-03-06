Charles Barkley Taunted by Cop With Attitude, ‘You Hit Me, I’m Gonna Hit You Back’

NBA legend and Olympic gold medalist turned TNT commentator Charles Barkley, a vocal critic of former president and current GOP frontrunner Donald Trump, recently said: “If I see a Black person walking around with Trump’s mug shot, I’m gonna punch him in the face.”

Barkley was responding to Trump’s comments about his famous mug being “embraced” by the “Black population.” Barkley told Gayle King (see below) that he would have “walked out” of the room in protest when Trump equated his own plight with the travails of Black people in America. “It’s not a fair comparison,” Barkley said.

"If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mug shot, I’m gonna punch him in the face." – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/g8sbf4AEMy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 4, 2024

Zeek Arkham, the extremely muscular podcaster who goes by the moniker The Notorious C.W.A. (Cop With Attitude), is responding to Barkley’s threat on X by flaunting a photo of himself wearing a Trump t-shirt and captioning the post, “Anyone seen Charles Barkley? I heard he was looking for me. I grew up in the ‘you hit me, I’m gonna hit you back’ era.”

Note: Arkham is “pro police” and often wears Blue Lives Matter shirts, but he does not affiliate his public profile with any particular law enforcement operation.

Anyone seen Charles Barkley? I heard he was looking for me.



I grew up in the “you hit me, I’m gonna hit you back” era. pic.twitter.com/ie8X1Ynm7y — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) March 6, 2024

Arkham, who describes himself as a “Conservatarian,” uses the pronouns “bruh/brutha” and is the host of Reasonable Suspicion, claims on X: “In my little neighbor circle, I’m the only Black dude. When their daughters are having my daughter over for a play date, they don’t see color. When we’re BBQing in the summer, we don’t see color. When our wives are all having brunch, they don’t see color. When the dads are all gathered around outside the dance studio for our daughters (because we all refuse to go in), we don’t see color. When we’re going to the range, we don’t see color. If left alone, most people simply see you as a friend and neighbor. They’re not thinking about your color unless it’s pertinent to the conversation. Don’t let the race baiters keep racism alive. Let’s end it.”

Arkham’s neighbors may not see color, but his preferred candidate does, having come “a long way” to do so, as the video clip below shows.