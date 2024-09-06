Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is campaigning for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump by trying to smear the reputation of Democratic VP pick, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

On Fox News, when asked what kind of leader Walz is, Noem called her fellow governor a “bully” and claimed, “We’ve seen a mass exodus of people out of Minnesota that have sought refuge in South Dakota.” She added, “They’ve come here to get away what he’s done to their families.”

Minnesotans are coming to South Dakota by the thousands because Tim Walz pushes mandates on his people.



He believes in socialist, communist policies. You don’t go to China 30 times just to be a tourist. He’s funneled money to Chinese Communist Party-affiliated companies and… pic.twitter.com/M23y6Oqqp2 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 1, 2024

According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey, more than 6,900 people relocated from Minnesota (population 5.7 million) to South Dakota (population 919,318) in 2022.

What Noem neglected to mention on Fox News is that “Minnesota is also the state South Dakota lost the most residents to.”

An estimated 3,700 people left South Dakota for Minnesota in 2022, making the Land of 10,000 Lakes the top destination for people leaving the Mount Rushmore state.

In other words, in 2022 approximately 0.12% of Minnesotans moved to South Dakota; and approximately 0.45% of South Dakotans moved to Minnesota.