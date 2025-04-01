President Donald Trump has endorsed Florida State Senator Randy Fine who’s running for former Congressman Mike Waltz‘s seat in the 2025 special election in Florida’s 6th congressional district on Tuesday. (Waltz resigned from Congress to take the job as National Security Advisor in the second Trump administration.)

MAGA supporter Chris Menahan, publisher of the website Independent Liberation, is also showing his support of Fine by recirculating a video of Fine promoting HB 269 legislation in 2023.

Menahan captioned the video: “Randy Fine demanding Americans who distribute flyers critical of Israel get 5 years in jail for ‘hateful littering.'”

Here's "America First Patriot" Randy Fine demanding Americans who distribute flyers critical of Israel get 5 years in jail for "hateful littering."pic.twitter.com/FJbgqGhx5m https://t.co/37yq1zBZCi — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) March 31, 2025

In the video, Fine said: “There is no First Amendment right to conduct. There is a First Amendment right to speech, and the things we’re targeting in the bill is not speech.”

He explains if someone wants to stand across the street from his house “and wave a sign on the sidewalk, they have every right to do that.”

He added, “So if you graffiti a building, it is a crime now. But if your motivation is hate it will be a third degree felony, you will spend five years in prison. If you want to litter, it’s a crime right now. But if you litter and your motivation is a hate crime, it will be a third degree felony, you will spend five years in jail.”

When asked how confident he is in passing the bill he replied, “I guarantee it will pass.” It did pass and he traveled on “a secret trip” to Jerusalem with Governor Ron DeSantis where DeSantis signed it into law. (Photo below.)

Made a secret trip to JERUSALEM (!!!) with @RepMikeCaruso to deliver @GovRonDeSantis HB 269, the strongest antisemitism bill in the United States. To Florida’s Nazi thugs, I have news: attack Jews on their property and you’re going to prison. Never again means never again. pic.twitter.com/FYXNE5c5RU — Senator Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) April 27, 2023

More than one Floridian argued against Fine’s “secret trip.” As one replied: “Wow, the taxpayers are ok with paying for a trip to Israel when it could have been done in Florida?” and another responded: “So FL gets to pay for 2 state reps (plus staff I am sure) to travel to Jerusalem where our governor is (not) running for POTUS by beefing up his international clout, all just for a photo-op to sign a state bill. Never discuss financial responsibility ever again.”

Note: Fine, who is Jewish, is running against Democratic nominee Josh Weil, who was raised by a born-again Christian mother and as an adult converted to Islam. Fine has referred to Weil as “Jihad Josh,” and claims “he was radicalized into violence and criminality.” Weil is a public school teacher.