MAGA Governor Slams Democrat After Tax Accusation: “It’s Not About Me”

46 Forward, the non-profit committee created by supporters of Republican Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, is promoting his “Half and a Path” tax cut plan which Stitt says will “give hard-earned money back to taxpayers by cutting income taxes again with a path to zero income tax,” and encouraging Oklahomans to support it.

Minority Leader of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Cyndi Munson, responded to the video, “I’m a no.”

The former non-profit executive added: “Republicans have been given multiple options—some authored by me—to provide tax relief to those who need it most while also protecting our revenue base to fund what we all care about in our communities. Cutting the income tax isn’t about you, it’s about him.”

Stitt replied to Munson’s comment: “It’s not about me. It’s about eliminating the tax on work and slowing the growth of government. I want to make it harder for state government to meddle in our lives & easier for people to start and grow businesses. Tax dollars aren’t a slush fund for the Legislature’s wishlist.”

Munson replied to Stitt: “Will you cut from public schools, roads/bridges, rural hospitals, economic tax incentives, the private school voucher program? Which taxes will you raise? Sales, property, small business taxes? Cutting the income tax sounds good, but does more harm overall—and you know that.”

Oklahoman Bradley Ward, Deputy State Director of Americans for Prosperity, responded to Munson too, claiming that “in 2024, Oklahoma’s personal income tax collections totaled over $5.2 billion—a striking 18% increase since the State Legislature last reduced the income tax rate from 5% to 4.75% in 2021. Over the same period, sales tax collections surged by 21%, reaching $2.99 billion.”

[Ward, unwittingly perhaps, portrays the Biden economy as helping to raise Oklahoma’s income tax revenue through higher taxable earnings in the state, producing a bigger intake despite a lower rate. He also demonstrates that a healthy consumer confidence and spending during the previous administration drove sales tax revenues significantly higher.]

Note: Stitt is not running for re-election in the 2026 gubernatorial election due to term limits. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is running for his seat and State Superintendent Ryan Walters is reportedly considering a run, too, for the GOP nomination.