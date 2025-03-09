GOP Congressman Applauded for Standing Up to Trump, “You Cannot Reward a Dictator” Like Putin

Reps. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus (a 50-member group split evenly between Republicans and Democrats), appeared together on Face the Nation on Sunday.

They spoke about the budget (which they will vote on on Tuesday), immigration, and President Trump’s decisions to pause aid and reportedly intelligence sharing to Ukraine after calling Ukrainian President Zelensky a “dictator,” and saying “Putin is just doing what anybody else would do.”

Former FBI agent Fitzpatrick said he wants “success and victory for Ukraine,” and added, “What victory means for me is that Vladimir Putin regrets his decision to invade Ukraine, that he wishes that he did not do that. That’s going to be the test.”

Face The Nation:



Watch my full interview with Margaret Brennan this morning with @RepBrianFitz (R-PA) on Face the Nation. We discussed some of the hot button issues facing our country and how we must work together to pass legislation that benefits the American people. pic.twitter.com/QcC2OXwjdA — Tom Suozzi (@RepTomSuozzi) March 9, 2025

Fitzpatrick added, “Because if we reward dictators for invading sovereign, freedom loving democracies, we’re sending a message to every other dictator and aspiring dictator across this planet that if you do that you will be rewarded. That cannot be the message coming out of this.”

Suozzi added, “Trump has been wrong in the way he’s handled this, I want to give Brian credit, as co-chair of the Ukrainian caucus, for standing up and saying, ‘You cannot reward a dictator.’”

Suozzi added: “Putin is the dictator…We cannot reward the guy responsible for murdering, for kidnapping, for raping, for all of the awful things that have happened to the Ukrainian people.”

Note: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and meeting with Ukrainian officials on Tuesday.

Reps. Suozzi and Fitzpatrick also appeared together on CNN, where as seen below, Suozzi again complemented Fitzpatrick for being a Republican who’s “standing up for Ukraine despite the fact that the administration is taking a different posture.”

Suozzi added of Fitzpatrick: “He’s shown a lot of guts on this issue.”