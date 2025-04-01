GOP Congressman Warns Dems “Stop Taking the Bait” from Trump

President Donald Trump has repeatedly mentioned the idea of running for President of the United States again, after his second term, even though it is written in the U.S. Constitution that a President can serve no more than two terms. (The 22nd Amendment bars anyone from being elected President more than twice.)

On CNN, Republican Representative Mike Lawler of New York was asked “Do you think President Trump can run for a third term, should he, and would you support him?”

Mike Lawler on Trump possibly running for a third time: "As a Republican, I and many would not be open to the idea of Barack Obama running for a third term. So I think folks have to be careful here." pic.twitter.com/iSt6qbhcej — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 31, 2025

Lawler replied: “As a Republican, I and many would not be open to the idea of Barack Obama running for a third term and so I think folks have to be careful here if you’re starting to question the Constitutionality of this.”

He added, “My view is that the Constitution is very clear: you can serve two terms as president, and, you know, if it was good enough for George Washington, it’s good enough for everyone else.”

Lawler added that he thinks the President is doing his job well, “but he needs to focus his effort and energy on this [his current term], and I think some of my Democratic colleagues need to learn to stop taking the bait on everything he says.”

Note: Many Republicans including Senator John Thune (R) told reporters that Trump wasn’t serious about running for a third term and is “probably messing with ya” but on Sunday, Trump told NBC News, “I’m not joking.”

The X account Emoluments Clause responded to Lawler’s comments: “Hmm, I didn’t think about that. Obama v Trump would be kinda interesting.”

Asked about that potential unconstitutional matchup against Obama, Trump said over the weekend: “I would love that. That would be a good one.”