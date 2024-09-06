GOP Governor Ignites MAGA Fury Over Zelensky Meeting in Ukraine

Republican Governor of Indiana Eric Holcomb traveled to Ukraine this week. With the photos below, Holcomb wrote: “Honored to be the first U.S. governor to meet with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv since the invasion began.”

Holcomb reported that he “discussed Indiana’s unwavering support for Ukraine and the ongoing partnership between our people.”

#INUkraine | Honored to be the first U.S. governor to meet with President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv since the invasion began. Discussed #Indiana’s unwavering support for #Ukraine and the ongoing partnership between our people 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦. https://t.co/iCApI1hrkw — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) September 5, 2024

Former Vice President Mike Pence — a former Indiana Governor (2013-17) — applauded Holcomb’s visit and his pledge of support. Pence wrote: “Thank you Gov Holcomb for standing strong with Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people against the unprovoked Russian invasion.”

Україна цінує всю американську підтримку, надану нашій державі та нашим людям. І ми маємо міцну співпрацю не лише на національному рівні – між Україною та США, – а й у відносинах зі штатами Америки, між нашими громадами, між нашими людьми. Все це зміцнює і Україну, і Америку,… pic.twitter.com/Kwlk2uFNOQ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 5, 2024

In 2023, Holcomb endorsed Pence when he ran against Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary. Since Pence dropped out of the presidential race and Trump became the GOP nominee, Holcomb — who is not running for re-election due to term limits — has yet to endorse Trump, who has threatened to cut aid U.S. aid to Ukraine if he’s re-elected.

MAGA supporters in Indiana have voiced the disapproval of Holcomb’s visit to Ukraine and meeting with Zelenskyy and have responded with comments including “We do NOT support this in Indiana!!” and “You should ask your constituents before you make a broad claim” and “No we definitely are wavering bro.”

U.S. Senator and Trump supporter Mike Braun is the GOP nominee running against Democrat Jennifer McCormick, a former Republican state superintendent of public instruction, and Libertarian Donald Rainwater — to replace Holcomb as Governor in the deep red state.

Note: Senator Braun voted to acquit Trump in the impeachment trial related to the Trump-Ukraine scandal, and defended the former president’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.