White House Spokesperson Blames Biden Administration for 56% Americans “Disapproving” of Trump Economy

On Fox News, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt was asked to comment on the results of new Fox News poll which revealed that a majority of Americans (56%) disapprove of the way President Trump is handling the economy. (The poll also revealed that the top concern of those polled is inflation and the cost of living; the second is jobs.)

When asked if the President is “doing enough to answer the needs and demands of the American voter when it comes to the economy and lowering prices,” Leavitt replied: “The president and his economic team are working on this effort every single day.”

Leavitt said Trump is “trying to fix the mess created by the previous administration’s incompetency and reckless spending…and unfair trade practices… that have forced millions of Americans out of their jobs.”

FOX NEWS: Our new Fox News polling shows that people perhaps are concerned with how things are going. Is the president doing enough on the economy and lowering prices?



LEAVITT: The president is working on this every single day and he's trying to fix the mess caused by the…

Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money on CNBC, doesn’t mention Biden in his assessment of what’s wrong with the economy. Cramer argues that the person standing in the way of a great American economy is Trump.

As seen and heard in the clip below, Cramer said: “We have declining inflation, except the President is putting on inflationary tariffs. We have incredibly low employment, except what’s caused by the Trump administration. We have a market that did extremely well last year, until the Trump administration set off a level of uncertainly that I can’t recall anytime since…Jimmy Carter.”

Cramer added: “I know it’s a brutal comparison. You think I did it idly? I cannot think of another president in my lifetime who knocked down the stock market simply by opening his mouth [other] than Jimmy Carter.”

Jim Cramer tears into Trump over the stock market free fall:



The market was doing great — until the Trump Administration sowed a level of uncertainty I haven't seen since Jimmy Carter…I cannot think of another president in my lifetime who could knock down the stock market…

Cramer concluded: “Everything about this economy is good, everything, everything! except one thing — we have a president who’s very angry at everyone except Vladimir Putin, or, maybe even Vladimir Putin. His wrath has made investors so downcast and so negative, that people have just given up. They want nothing to do with stocks…because they’re sure the White House will continue to lay tariffs which seem to be wiping out your wealth and my wealth.

“Unless the one person who’s standing in the way of a great economy, one that could have incredible growth, lower inflation, lower gas prices, less regulation, more commerce, will finally change his stripes. If Trump can lose the anger…and generally start acting like he did during his first term, well, that would be huge for the stock market.”