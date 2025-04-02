JD Vance Slammed for Revealing GOP Problem, “Stop Arrogantly Attacking Every Republican”

While the Democratic Party celebrates a win in Wisconsin — Democratic Judge Susan Crawford won a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court against the Donald Trump and Elon Musk-endorsed Republican Judge Brad Schimel — Vice President JD Vance addressed “the political problem on the Republican side.”

Vance wrote on X: “The political problem on the Republican side of the aisle is how to get our base to vote in off-cycle elections. We’ve seen the establishment (finally) accept Donald Trump’s leadership of the Republican Party. Now it’s time to try to actually learn from his political success.”

Vance’s comments are triggering a variety of reactions from both sides of the aisle.

Right-wing political commentator Richard Hanania, who received his PhD from UCLA, replied: “One way you might do better in off year elections is to appeal to a more educated type of voter. Turning every discussion into how personally great Donald Trump is probably isn’t the best way to do that.”

Self-described Democratic “political junkie” Timothy Bellman replied to Vance: “Maybe the reality is that this administration is trying to enact an immensely unpopular and harmful agenda—and the American people don’t like it.”

An account called Han Shawnity chimed in: “Maybe if you stop arrogantly attacking every Republican who has a different view on tariffs or other economic policies, they would have an easier time voting your preferences. Just saying.”

MAGA social influencer Ian Miles Cheong replied: “The base won’t vote unless Trump’s name is on the ballot.”