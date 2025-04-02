U.S. Senator Accused of Violating Hippocratic Oath, “You Own This”

Epidemiologist and data scientist Katelyn Jetelina, a former consultant to organizations including the CDC, called the Trump administration’s firing of federal employees at the CDC and FDA “cruel and unnecessary.”

Jetelina added, “But beyond jobs, historical knowledge, and projects stopped in their tracks, this will impact Americans’ health. Viruses don’t pause when the government stops working. Neither does bacteria, worker safety, or chronic diseases.”

David Corn, Washington, DC Bureau Chief at Mother Jones, is amplifying Jetelina’s statement on X (see below), and has called out U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana).

Cassidy is a physician and Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, who voted for President Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to head the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Kennedy, who is neither a doctor or scientist, is executing the firings.

Corn wrote on X: “Sen. Bill Cassidy, you violated the Hippocratic oath when you supported RFK Jr.’s nomination and you own this—and all the horrific consequences to come.”

Cassidy, who is known as a “lifelong advocate for vaccines,” said he struggled with the decision to vote for Kennedy. During the confirmation hearings, Kennedy promised Cassidy that he would not change the U.S. vaccination schedule but days after taking office, Kennedy announced he would put together a panel to examine the vaccination schedule.

On April 1, Cassidy wrote a letter to Kennedy inviting him to return to the Senate to testify about the reorganization of HHS on April 10 before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.

Cassidy is also making headlines this week for misspeaking on MSNBC. While discussing the stalled Reconciliation Bill, he said: “Is there some way that we cut Medicare so that, excuse me, reform Medicare.”

As the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) replied, “He’s saying the quiet part out loud on national TV.”