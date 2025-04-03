MAGA Congresswoman Says Elon Musk Money “Too Little Too Late”

U.S. Representative Lisa McClain (R-FL) appeared on Fox News to discuss the GOP winning two House seats after a special election on Tuesday. The seats were left vacant by former Rep. Matt Gaetz (who resigned for an unrequited chance to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General) and Rep. Mike Waltz, Trump’s new National Security Advisor.

McClain said of the Democratic Party after the special election: “I rather be us than them…they spent over $20 million to lose. You can talk about margins but they lost by double digits and they spent $20 million.”

Note: The GOP’s Randy Fine won 56.7% of the votes to secure Waltz’s seat but his Democratic opponent, Josh Weil, won an impressive 42.7% in Florida’s conservative Sixth District.

When Waltz won the seat in the general election in November 2024, he did so by 30 points — more than double Fine’s margin of 14 points.

McClain: They spent over $20 million to lose. Keep pouring that dark money in and keep losing.



Roberts: Elon Musk put $25 million in the supreme court contest in Wisconsin and lost pic.twitter.com/Ju0VfiHt0b — Acyn (@Acyn) April 2, 2025

Fox News anchor John Roberts pointed out to McClain that MAGA ally Elon Musk put in $25 million of his own money in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race and lost on Tuesday, too.

McClain replied: “Too little, too late. Elon didn’t come, in fairness, Elon didn’t come in until the last minute. I wish we could’ve had that back and we could’ve gotten in a lot earlier.” She also noted that it was a special election which traditionally means a lower turnout of voters.

McClain pivoted to bring the conversation back to the Florida wins and said: “But I will give the Democrats credit, they were organized and they spent a ton of money to lose those seats.”

Some Democrats, grateful for rare good news of late, are reveling in McClain’s spin. As one replied: “What a sad cope, Lisa. I love this for her.” Another responded: “The coping is delicious.” Another predicted: “She knows 2026 will be devastating for the GOP.”