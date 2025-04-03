Ted Cruz Threatens US Army With Subpoena, “Is He Calling Soldiers Murderers?”

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, threatened the U.S. Army with a subpoena during a hearing on Wednesday.

The Committee is investigating the January collision of a Black Hawk helicopter with a passenger jet over the Potomac River which killed 67 people. In response, the Army has failed to deliver a relevant memo requested by the Committee.

As seen below, Cruz said: “Every one of us here supports a strong national defense but the Army does not have as an option ignoring the United States Senate. But if another Black Hawk helicopter strikes another passenger jet and murders 67 people because the Army refused to change its policy of turning off ADS-B Out and rather than act proactively to protect people’s lives — the Army chose to protect its bureaucratic [expletive] — those deaths will be on the Army’s hands.”

.@SenTedCruz: "If there is another accident, if another Black Hawk helicopter strikes another passenger jet and murders 67 people…rather than act proactively to protect people's lives, the Army chose to protect its bureaucratic ass, those deaths will be on the Army's hands." pic.twitter.com/8jpAVfpOyM — CSPAN (@cspan) April 2, 2025

Note: ADS-B is Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast, which was reportedly switched off to protect mission security while flying near Reagan National. The Army memo Cruz wants is titled “ADS-B Out Off Operations in the National Airspace” and is dated August 9, 2024.

Cruz added: “The responsible decision for the Army to make is to provide that memo to this Committee today. And again, if the Army continues to stonewall they will face a subpoena from this committee.” He added, “This is not acceptable.”

Cruz critics, including retired Marine Corps veteran Daniel Smith, replied to Cruz: “Hey @SenTedCruz would you feel the same if @POTUS or @SecDef said the Army didn’t have to turn in ADS-B if it doesn’t want to?” Another replied: “The army under the commander in chief and secretary of defense? Or some other army?”

Others are criticizing Cruz’s decision to use the word murder. One replied: “‘Murder’ implies intent, premeditation… Just what is he implying by intentionally saying this in a hearing?” Another added: “So he is calling soldiers in a helicopter that had an accident with a plane- Murderers? What the [expletive] is wrong with this Man?”