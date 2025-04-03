Linda McMahon Demolishing Education Department with “Iron Fist” in “Velvet Glove” Says U.S. Congressman

Democratic members of the United States House Committee on Education and Workforce met with President Trump’s Secretary of Education Linda McMahon at the Education Building in Washington, D.C. After the meeting, the House Democrats held a press conference in front of the doors of the building.



Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) led the press conference by saying McMahon and her team — who have plans to eliminate the federal agency — are “restructuring this entity, along a corporate model without a plan and without an effort to really protect our students.”

As seen in the CSPAN video below, McMahon is seen exiting the building behind Stansbury and the group of House Democrats gathered around the podium.

Stansbury then added, “I do want to say one more thing: the mood in the room, it was very collegial. We are extraordinarily thankful for the secretary, that she joined us, thank you,” Stansbury waved her hand toward McMahon who joined the group.

“She is here, perhaps I should give her the podium.” (Watch fellow House Democrat Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA) behind Stansbury: he let his jaw drop when Stansbury offered McMahon the podium.)

While House Democrats speak outside the Department of Education, Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) comes out to speak with them. pic.twitter.com/WzNQUSFMku — CSPAN (@cspan) April 2, 2025

Stansbury added, “We are extraordinarily grateful that the Secretary gave us the space to have these conversations. But will all due respect, Madam, I think my biggest concern is that the states will not be able to protect the programs and services that you would like to devolve with them.” Stansbury then leaves the podium and signals for McMahon to take over, which she does (a clear gifting of the microphone, despite ABC News saying McMahon “hijacked” the House Democrats’ presser).

McMahon spoke about how she and Trump want local superintendents and local school boards and parents to decide on curriculum for students and then said that she’ll let the House Democrats answer questions. Before she walked away, Takano asked McMahon, “When are you going to shut down this building?” McMahon said, “We’ve had our discussions already” and thanked the press for coming.

More than one MAGA supporter replied on X with the phrase: “boss move.”

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) laughed as McMahon walked back toward the building and Takano stepped up to the microphone and said: “As you can see, she’s not answering the question when is she going to shut down the Department of Education.”

Wilson responded: “Because she doesn’t know.” Takano agreed and added that maybe she’s “doing it with a velvet glove but still has the effect of an iron fist.”