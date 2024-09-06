Candace Owens “Cautions” RFK Jr. About Debate on Piers Morgan Show

Far-right conservative political pundit Candace Owens continued her longstanding and bitter feud with Rabbi Shmuley on the Piers Morgan show, Uncensored.

Over the years the two have accused each other of many things (harassment, blackmail, anti-Semitism) but this week the two firebrands faced each other on live TV. Below is the entire combative debate.

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — who has thrown his support behind the GOP nominee Donald Trump — criticized Owens for the comments she made on the show.

With a photo of his father, the late U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy meeting with Rabbi Schneerson, Kennedy wrote on X that Owens “referred to what she termed ‘radical Judaism’ and characterized the iconic Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Schneerson, as someone who ‘preached Jewish supremacism and hatred of all non-Jews.'”

Kennedy added: “These words are a sickening and manifestly inaccurate description of a revered holy man who was respected and beloved by people of all faiths.”

During her interview on @PiersMorgan Candace Owen @RealCandaceO referred to what she termed "radical Judaism" and characterized the iconic Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Schneerson, as someone who "preached Jewish supremacism and hatred of all non-Jews." These words are a sickening… pic.twitter.com/nkPwbjY7wM — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 5, 2024

Owens replied to Kennedy saying she did not accept what she characterized — or mischaracterized — as Schneerson’s beliefs.

I will forever be grateful for the work you did on vaccines and I believe it saved many children’s lives.



Out of respect, I caution you to come exceptionally prepared if you choose to accept this debate.



Because I will be prepared to defend my faith. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 5, 2024

Owens added: “In fact I fully reject this ideology, spiritually and doctrinally. If you think you can demand my obedience to this by trying to smear my rejection of this supremacy as some form of antisemitism, you may try. But know that I will continue to reject it, fully. Should you wish to debate me on this topic, I am certain that Piers Morgan would gladly host it. Let’s do it.”

Despite this disagreement, Owens said she respected Kennedy and agreed with his most controversial position — the questioning of the efficacy of vaccines — while warning him about entering any religious debate with her lightly.

“Out of respect,” Owens said, “I caution you to come exceptionally prepared if you choose to accept this debate. Because I will be prepared to defend my faith.”

Recently, I made the decision to go home. There is of course so much more that went into this decision and that I plan to share in the future.

But for now, praise be to God for His gentle, but relentless guiding of my heart toward Truth.



“So do not fear, for I am with you; do… pic.twitter.com/hPe5QiRxe4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 22, 2024

Note: In April, Owens announced that she had converted to the Catholic Church and had been baptized in the Brompton Oratory in London, England. She is married to Catholic British entrepreneur George Farmer. Kennedy, of course, is the nephew of the first Catholic President of the United States.