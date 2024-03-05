Obama Photographer Trolls Ronny Jackson, “Must Suck”

Pete Souza, the former chief official White House photographer for Presidents of the United States Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama — and the former director of the White House Photography Office — is responding to a recently released, damning Rolling Stone article, Trump’s White House Was ‘Awash in Speed’ — and Xanax, which features Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), former Physician to the President under Obama and Donald Trump.

Jackson responded to the article by calling the magazine “nothing but a liberal rag used as a propaganda tool for the far left zealots,” and referred to the article as “another garbage hit piece directed at the Trump administration and based on ‘anonymous’ sources. Pathetic!! Stop lying and name your sources! MORONS!!”

Hey Ronny, it must suck for your family to read the truth about what you did. P.S. senior Trump administration officials were the sources including his former press secretary who is identified in the article. https://t.co/48s6u4z9XN — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) March 5, 2024

Souza replied to Jackson on X: “Hey Ronny, it must suck for your family to read the truth about what you did. P.S. senior Trump administration officials were the sources including his former press secretary who is identified in the article.”

That’s not particularly rough coming from Souza, who has aimed much meaner tweets at Jackson. In February the photographer called Jackson the “dumbest man in Congress.”

Hey Ronny, you are the dumbest man in Congress. This was a political stunt that House Republicans wasted their time on instead of working on substantive issues to help Americans. The Senate (including Republicans) will never convict him. https://t.co/QjSUuH7feT — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) February 14, 2024

Note: The article was co-written by Rolling Stone editor-in-chief Noah Shachtman (who just announced that he’s “thrilled to be returning to WIRED as a contributing editor”) and Senior Political Writer Asawin Suebsaeng, former White House reporter for The Daily Beast, and co-author of the book, Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington.