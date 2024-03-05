Newsmax Star Defends AOC, “Obnoxious Behavior”

Former CNN and FOX News star Greta Van Susteren is the host of the daily live nightly show The Record with Greta Van Susteren on Newsmax. The network has touted the show as “a solid hour of factual, fair, and independent perspective on the news.”

A Georgetown-trained lawyer, Van Susteren often engages in debate with viewers and followers on social media on political and legal issues — including most recently the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to keep former President Donald Trump’s name on state ballots.

You are wrong on this one. It was stupid. Everyone saw this one coming…and if you have any doubt, consider this: IT WAS UNANIMOUS. https://t.co/z6lkiLZJLr — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) March 4, 2024

Van Susteren agrees with the SCOTUS decision and wrote on X: “This SCt decision 9 to 0 is good (esp since unanimous) …and the 4 justices of the Colorado Supreme Court who threw Trump off the ballot look ridiculous ..this was a “constitutional ‘no brainer’” – what law schools did they go to? SHAME ON THEM.”

But Van Susteren doesn’t just throw shame at judges and politicians — she hits citizens too. She’ll even defend a Democrat, as she proved recently, when the individual’s right to peace and privacy in public is infringed.

Though she rarely sides with anyone on the left, Van Susteren came to the defense of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after the congresswoman was accosted by pro-Palestinian protestors at a movie theater.

Van Susteren wrote: “You don’t have to agree w/ politician[s] but it has become so uncivilized… they ought to be able to go to the movies, out to dinner etc. without obnoxious behavior.”