Valerie Bertinelli’s Boyfriend Shares Couple Selfie, “We’re Both Exhausted”

Hollywood star Valerie Bertinelli (Hot in Cleveland, Touched by an Angel, One Day at a Time) is dating writer Mike Goodnough, a.k.a. The Hoarse Whisperer on Twitter.

Goodnough confirmed the relationship on his Substack, Hoarse Whisperings: “I am Valerie Bertinelli’s boyfriend… and that may well be among the most surreal sentences I’ve ever pecked out. But it’s true… and nothing about our actual relationship seems surreal. It just seems… good… lucky… a gift.”

Goodnough shared the new couple selfie below and captioned it: “We were coming off a 14-hour day, were both exhausted, and hadn’t eaten since lunch. She took this pic with her phone across a hotel bar. If you’re going to post a first pic, it might as well be one where ya ain’t nothing but happy.”

We were coming off a 14-hour day, were both exhausted, and hadn’t eaten since lunch. She took this pic with her phone across a hotel bar.



If you’re going to post a first pic, it might as well be one where ya ain’t nothing but happy. — with @Wolfiesmom pic.twitter.com/Ee9DaLjIx1 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) April 20, 2024

Bertinelli, who is currently promoting her new New York Times bestselling cookbook, Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share, is also sharing photos of her with Goodnough.

Last week she shared the photo below — of them leaving the Drew Barrymore Show — on Threads and captioned it: “Hiding in plain sight 🤭”. (Goodnough is in the camo pants and holding her umbrella.)