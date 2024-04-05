Trump Is Interesting Only “Because He’s Entertaining The Folks,” Billionaire Says

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia Group (also founder of Fox Broadcasting Company and USA Network gamechanger), was asked on CNBC’s Squawk Box, what he thought about Donald Trump’s Truth Social stock.

[Note: IAC owns online brands including Daily Beast, People, InStyle, and Investopedia; the travel company Expedia owns the brands Hotels.com, Vrbo, Travelocity, Hotwire.com, Orbitz, and Trivago.]

The billionaire said it was “ridiculous, the company has no revenue.” And no, if even Trump is re-elected as President, Diller does not see the company as “getting any bigger.”

Diller, a Democrat, said of Trump: “Look, he’s only interesting now because he’s out there entertaining the folks. I hope if he does get elected that he just plays golf for four years.”

When asked if he thought all of the investors of Trump Social were being scammed, Diller replied: “I think they’re dopes,” and added, “It’s stupid stuff.”

When Diller is told that Truth Social showed $4 million in revenue, the billionaire asked the host, “Why are you even talking about this? It’s a scam, just like everything he’s ever been involved in is some sort of con.”