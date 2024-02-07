News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Elon Musk’s “Anonymous Source” Exposed by Hollywood Reporter

by in Business Spotlight | February 7, 2024

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, photo: (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor cokley), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

On his social media platform X, billionaire Elon Musk shared a photo of a Disney document regarding its DEI policies which include (as an option) “50% or more of regular and recurring written characters come from Underrepresented Group.”

Musk wrote: “An anonymous source just sent me this from Disney. It is mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism!”

Kim Masters, Editor-in-Chief of The Hollywood Reporter replied: “I guess the secret source read the Hollywood Reporter in 2020, when we published this.”

Fans of Musk including the account ‘Libs of TikTok’ replied to Musk: “Elon can you buy Disney and fix it,” to which Musk replied with a “thinking/considering face” emoji. The idea of Musk “buying and rebranding” Disney is triggering artwork as seen below.

Musk has been on an anti-DEI crusade, joined by fellow billionaire Bill Ackman and others who portray DEI initiatives as dangerous to the ideal of a merit-based society.

Notably Tesla, where Musk is CEO and the largest shareholder, recently removed language about its pride in maintaining a diverse workforce that in 2022 read:

“At Tesla, our employees show up passionate about making a difference in the world and for each other. With a majority-minority workforce, empowering our employee resource groups to take charge in driving initiatives that attract, develop and retain our passionate workforce is vital to our continued success.”