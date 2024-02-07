Elon Musk’s “Anonymous Source” Exposed by Hollywood Reporter

On his social media platform X, billionaire Elon Musk shared a photo of a Disney document regarding its DEI policies which include (as an option) “50% or more of regular and recurring written characters come from Underrepresented Group.”

Musk wrote: “An anonymous source just sent me this from Disney. It is mandatory, institutionalized racism and sexism!”

I guess the secret source read the Hollywood Reporter in 2020, when we published this. https://t.co/ef3qkgYE4J — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) February 6, 2024

Kim Masters, Editor-in-Chief of The Hollywood Reporter replied: “I guess the secret source read the Hollywood Reporter in 2020, when we published this.”

🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

Fans of Musk including the account ‘Libs of TikTok’ replied to Musk: “Elon can you buy Disney and fix it,” to which Musk replied with a “thinking/considering face” emoji. The idea of Musk “buying and rebranding” Disney is triggering artwork as seen below.

Musk has been on an anti-DEI crusade, joined by fellow billionaire Bill Ackman and others who portray DEI initiatives as dangerous to the ideal of a merit-based society.

DEI must DIE.



The point was to end discrimination, not replace it with different discrimination. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2023

Notably Tesla, where Musk is CEO and the largest shareholder, recently removed language about its pride in maintaining a diverse workforce that in 2022 read: