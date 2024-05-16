Congresswoman Slams ‘Too Busy Trump Tool’ Mike Johnson for Withdrawing Invite to Kenyan President

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is one of several House Republicans this week to travel to New York City where the presumptive GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has testified that she had a sexual encounter with Trump prior to the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) criticized Johnson and her congressional colleagues, whom she referred to as “Trump’s tools” for their decision to “skip out on the people’s work today to go play trial.” The Congresswoman added: “…mind you the speaker withdrew the invite of the Kenyan President to speak to us in Joint Session b/c we are too ‘busy.'”

My life:



1) Trump’s tools decided that they’d skip out on the people’s work today to go play in trial… mind you the speaker withdrew the invite of the Kenyan President to speak to us in Joint Session b/c we are too “busy.”



2) we are gonna be busy alright… because of the…

Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA), Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee, blasted Johnson’s failure to recognize the importance of this diplomatic relation. In a statement, Neal said: “Even in times of great tragedy and global conflict, the Congress has historically shown a depth of focus, and amid appliance acts, there should be time to recognize the importance of President Ruto’s visit.”

[Neal’s reference two appliance acts concerns U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Lesko’s (R-AZ) Hands Off Our Home Appliances Act, which “prohibits the U.S. Department of Energy from prescribing any new or amended energy efficiency standards for a product that are not technologically feasible and economically justified.”]

Note: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are hosting Kenyan President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto for a state dinner at the White House on May 23, to mark the 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations.