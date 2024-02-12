PGA Golfer Has Adam Sandler Moment on Course, “Just Went Shooter McGavin”

PGA golf pro Zach Johnson competed at the Waste Management Phoenix Open this weekend at TPC Scottsdale. The event is known for packing in a rowdy crowd and this year was no exception. On Sunday, fans grew so, um, enthusiastic that event management began limiting alcohol sales. The energy from the crowd affected the players including Johnson who, clearly frustrated, approached the crowd and told them to “just shut up.”

The parody account “Shooter McGavin” — named after the antagonist of the 1996 Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmore — captioned the video: “Zach Johnson just went Shooter McGavin on the Waste Management crowd.”

Zach Johnson just went Shooter McGavin on the Waste Management crowd. pic.twitter.com/622K9Beou0 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 11, 2024

Shooter McGavin (who is portrayed by actor Christopher McDonald) is described by Villains Fandom as “a talented but incredibly arrogant sportsman who delights in winning lots of money and praise while firing his caddies at will.”

Billy Horschel also yelled at bystanders at the Waste Management Phoenix Open who spoke during a fellow golfer’s backswing (an etiquette no-no in the world of golf). Horschel told the chatty group (who filmed the exchanged) to “shut the hell up.”

Horschel added, “We’re making a golf shot here, it’s our f—ing job.” The job comment made the “impolite” spectators burst out in laughter.

Note: American PGA player Charley Hoffman won the tournament, which had an $8.8 million purse. Billy Horschel tied for 41st place which earned him $30,404 for the weekend of work, and Zach Johnson tied for 60th place (earning him $19,448 for the weekend event).