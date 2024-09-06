Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Drips in Diamonds But that Bag “Isn’t Vintage”

American tennis pro Taylor Fritz (12) faces his fellow American and friend Frances Tiafoe (20) in the semi-finals of the 2024 U.S. Open on Friday, September 6.

In the stands cheering them on will be their longtime girlfriends, social media influencer Morgan Riddle (below) and former UCLA NCAA national tennis champion Ayan Broomfield, respectively.

When not in the stands at a grand slam tennis championship, Morgan Riddle breaks down her fashion forward ensembles on social media and tells what it’s like traveling with Fritz.

As seen below, fashion and luxury lifestyle magazine Elle featured Riddle getting ready for the U.S. Open and having fun at Arthur Ashe in the final look.

With the photos above, Elle wrote: “She was spotted cheering on her beau from the grandstand of Arthur Ashe in Queens dripping in David Yurman diamonds and carrying a vintage Coach bag.”

Riddle invites her followers to look closely at the details of her looks and so they did. More than one corrected Elle by scrutinizing her Coach bag. Mary Wang replied: “It’s not vintage. She made a get ready with me on TikTok and said she just got it.”

As seen above on TikTok, Riddle reveals that she just bought the bag and was given that yellow taxi cab bag charm that hangs from her bag at the Coach store in New York City.

Coach currently sells the Juliet Leather Shoulder Bag ($395) and in a variety of colors including chalk, aquamarine, peanut, ivory, maple, and denim.

Note: Riddle’s most viewed video on TikTok is the one above in which she packs for a month-long trip with Fritz. She tries on all of her outfits, takes a selfie, catalogs it by occasion and then rolls the clothes, “no folding.”