Frances Tiafoe’s Girlfriend Wows in Mini Skirt “Twinning with Serena”

Professional tennis G.O.A.T. Serena Williams joined celebrities including New York native singer/songwriter Alicia Keys at the U.S. Open this weekend to watch American singles players Coco Gauff and Emma Navarro battle it out on the court.

Note: Navarro won in an upset over the defending champion and faces Spain’s Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Fellow American player France Tiafoe also advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will be challenged by Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

In Tiafoe’s player’s box at all his matches is his longtime girlfriend, former UCLA NCAA national tennis champion Ayan Broomfield.

When tennis fans saw the photo above of Broomfield rocking a tiny pleated denim mini skirt crop top set with Tiafoe at a Grey Goose sponsored event, more than one noted that Serena Williams wore a similar outfit.

One fan replied: “She’s twinning with Serena!” and another chimed in, “Everyone got the Jean skirt memo.”

With the photos above taken at the U.S. Open in front of a photo of a younger Serena with sister Venus, Serena wrote: “This skirt looks familiar – oh that’s me in the background. Yup, that was my inspiration for this look.”

NOTE: Serena — very busy since her retirement from tennis — recently launched a cosmetics line with Ulta called Wyn.