Tom Brady Stuns in Swimsuit Selfie, “Thirst Trappin”

Former NFL quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady (Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots) turned 47 on Saturday.

The superstar celebrated with his millions of followers on social media by releasing a series of eight photos from what he called, “The lost files from 46!”

The first seven photos (see below) capture fun moments (swimming, fishing, golfing) with his three children (whose mother is his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen).

The eighth photo, the very last in the slideshow, is a shirtless, swimsuit photo of Brady on a boat. He warned his fans about the selfie and wrote: “Also, you get to post a selfie on your birthday, everyone chill out.”

Brady’s fans are going wild over the photos and that selfie in particular. One fan replied: “Last pic was very unnecessary but happy birthday Dad!!!”

Most comments were positive. A female fan responded by writing: “from all the Moms, thanks for the selfie! You help us keep our husbands in the gym!” Another chimed in: “Tom thirst trappin in his mid forties, love to see it.”

Note: As seen above, Brady shared more family photos when in June he returned to Gillette Stadium where Patriots fans celebrated the retirement of Brady’s #12 jersey. (He kept his shirt on for the ceremony.)