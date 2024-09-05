Eli Manning Crops Peyton Out of Instagram Photos, “Funniest Dude Out There”

Retired NFL quarterback Eli Manning joined Instagram last week and for his first post he shared seven photos of him throughout his career and with his brother, fellow retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

(NOTE: These aren’t just any retired NFL quarterbacks — the Manning brothers won four Super Bowls, two each.)

Eli captioned the series (below): “New to Instagram and already mastered the art of the crop.” Peyton is partially cropped out of every single photo. As one fan replied, “Eli is the funniest dude out there.”

Manning fans are going wild over the new content. The official NFL account replied: “LET’S GOOOO ELI!! 🏆🏆”; the New York Giants responded with one letter, “W”; and the Heisman account joked: “Tom Brady is shaking in his boots rn.” (Brady has more than 15 million followers; as of today, Eli has 168k.)

Note: Eli is also the host of The Eli Manning Show, a New York Giants in-house show where the former star interacts with current Giants, celebrity fans, influencers, and athletes. The Eli Manning Show is now in its third season.

The icing on the Manning cake this week is the release of the video below, which follows Eli and Peyton as they produce and star in “ManningCast: The Musical.” (ManningCast is their live TV broadcast aired during ESPN’s Monday Night Football.)

As seen in the video below, Peyton sets out to produce a one-night only musical in a theater in order to win a Tony Award. Comedians including Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart and Pete Davidson make cameo appearances. And yes, the Manning brothers get on a stage and sing. Snoop Dogg gets a rap solo, too.

Fans of the Mannings, football, and theater are going wild over the musical. As one fan replied: “This is the best thing this sports-loving theatre nerd has ever seen.”

The Backstreet Boys replied with two side-eye emojis; and the official Fanatics account wrote: “RELEASE THE DIRECTORS CUT IMMEDIATELY.” (The Backstreet Boys and Fanatics founder Michael Rubin also make a cameo appearance.)