NFL Reporter Stuns in Bodycon Mini Dress, Swats Super Bowl Coach

NFL reporter Annie Agar is flaunting her curves in a strapless bodycon mini dress while preparing for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. With the photo below, of Agar on the field, she writes: “already been here longer than josh mcdaniels.”

[Veteran NFL coach Josh McDaniels, who won six Super Bowls as offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots, was fired in November during his first season as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. McDaniels was replaced by Antonio Pierce.]

Agar’s fans are complimenting her for her new look (“She’s soooo hot”) while others are applauding her for the zinger she delivered. “That’s not nice!” and “ouch that was a good punch for him lol.”

Raiders fans are loving it, too, as one replied: “This is freakin awesome, lmao.” Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz also chimed in: “Josh McDaniels catching strays makes my heart happy.”

It is Super Bowl week!🏈🎉



Our friend @AnnieAgar gives us a rundown of her week in Las Vegas leading up to the big game!@RIP_JEP | @Stadium | #TheRally pic.twitter.com/BKJb2rgiBf — The Rally (@TheRally) February 6, 2024

As she reported in the video above, Agar will attend the NFL Honors event and the NFL Commissioner’s party on Friday when she plans to “run a couple of rules by him.” Commissioner Roger Goodell, that is.

Super Bowl LVIII is broadcast live on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 pm ET on CBS.