Tiger Woods Beams With Pride With Gorgeous Daughter Sam, “Girl Dad”

Legendary American professional golf player Tiger Woods is competing at the PNC Championship’s Pro-Am event at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club this weekend and with his 14-year-old son Charlie Woods. The Woods duo is playing against Justin Thomas, 30, and his father (and swing coach!), Mike Thomas.

As seen below, the 47-year-old PGA Tour star was also beaming with pride on the course with his gorgeous 16-year-old daughter, Sam Woods, who caddied for him.

Fans are showering Woods and his daughter with compliments including, “Wow, she’s so gorgeous,” and “Pop looks so proud,” and “he’s beaming with pride.”

As Woods says in the press conference clip below, “Sam was fantastic. It was the first time she’s done this. It couldn’t be any more special for all of us.” He adds, “For me to have both my kids inside the ropes and participating in and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, if couldn’t have been more special for me.”

Get ready to see more of Woods: the next PGA Tour event takes place in Hawaii at the Kapalua Plantation Course January 4-7, 2024. Winner takes home a big share of the $15 million purse.