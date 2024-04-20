After House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) succeeded in pushing his foreign assistance package (including $60 billion for Ukraine) through the House (316-94), the most outspoken critic of the package, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), was physically swamped by members the press.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), who voted in favor of the package, captioned a photo (below) of Greene surrounded by the press: “And this is why she does it. All of it. Shame that it’s being rewarded.”

And this is why she does it. All of it.



Shame that it's being rewarded. https://t.co/8pfKFkoPFZ — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 18, 2024

Also captured in the photo taken on the steps of the Capitol building is Miss USA 2023, Noelia Voigt of Utah. At the top of the famous steps, in a hot pink suit and with her pageantry sash, Voigt appears ready to be photographed but all of the press cameras are pointed at Greene.

Well, one camera kept its focus on Voight. With the photo above, the Miss USA account wrote: “Miss USA had a very successful day two at Capitol Hill. She was invited to speak with several representatives who took the time to listen to her story and her time as Miss USA! We’re so excited to have a presence here at the Capitol and look forward to expanding these relationships.”